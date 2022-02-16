Lonestar Capital Management LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods makes up about 0.8% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 672,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 60.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,941. The stock has a market cap of $405.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.70. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

