Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Oppenheimer

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $60.06. 2,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 92.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 134,962 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 109,134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 172.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

