Argus Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $240.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.96.

EXPE traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.58. 19,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,069. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,794 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

