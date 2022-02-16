LPL Financial LLC Has $257.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,519,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 95,714 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $257,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.45. 204,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,092,606. The company has a market capitalization of $283.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.