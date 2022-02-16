iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,834,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557,562 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $473,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 279,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 882,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 416,458 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. 3,586,342 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44.

