Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Klabin stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 12,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Klabin has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Get Klabin alerts:

About Klabin

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forest, Pulp, Paper, and Conversion. The Forest segment involves the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus to supply the company’s pulp and paper mills and sale of wood (logs) to third parties in the domestic market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.