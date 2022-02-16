Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1312 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Shares of Klabin stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 12,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Klabin has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.
About Klabin
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Klabin (KLBAY)
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.