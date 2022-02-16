Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY):

2/10/2022 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $188.00 to $204.00.

2/10/2022 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $190.00.

2/9/2022 – Jack Henry & Associates was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2022 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.61 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Get Jack Henry & Associates Inc alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,465,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.