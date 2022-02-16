AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $6.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 20,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.
