AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $6.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 20,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AMC Networks by 568.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AMC Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

