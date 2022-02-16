Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $231,000 Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,334,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in HEICO by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth about $4,572,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 28.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.94. 2,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

