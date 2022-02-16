Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Coupa Software makes up approximately 2.6% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

COUP stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.01. 6,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,102. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.99.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

