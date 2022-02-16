Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Wolfe Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.39.

Airbnb stock opened at $180.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

