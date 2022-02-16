Moore Capital Management LP Sells 97,338 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,338 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after buying an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,695,000 after purchasing an additional 144,147 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,402,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,673,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,832,000 after purchasing an additional 672,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

