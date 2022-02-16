Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Drops By 48.7%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,054,300 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 2,056,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS RBSPF remained flat at $$3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.71. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

