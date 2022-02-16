OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.56

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 11597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
The company has a market cap of $631.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
