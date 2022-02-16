OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.56

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 11597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a market cap of $631.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 998,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 187,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 1,607,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

