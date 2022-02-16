Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.63

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 2085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $227,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $218,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.