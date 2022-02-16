Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.63

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 2085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
