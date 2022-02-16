International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.09

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.09 and last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 24711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.94.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.87.

In related news, insider International Petroleum Corporation bought 92,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$708,833.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$708,833.44.

About International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

