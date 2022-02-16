Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.68

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 70027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

