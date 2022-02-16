Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Trading Up 6%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.81. 173,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 616,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$460.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.