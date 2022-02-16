Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Trading Up 6%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.81 and last traded at C$2.81. 173,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 616,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$460.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.
See Also
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.