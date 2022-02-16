Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $16.44 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 116.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 133.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.01. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,477. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.