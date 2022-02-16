Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 2,922,104 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 16,943.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922,104 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after buying an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.17. 185,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,053,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.