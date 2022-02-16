Laurion Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,166 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 0.4% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of HP worth $100,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

