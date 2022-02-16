Moore Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,952 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,297,000 after buying an additional 37,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $217.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.68. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.29 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

