Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,240,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

