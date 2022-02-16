Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Eneti stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,758. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.20. Eneti has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eneti will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 8,059.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eneti by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Eneti during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eneti by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eneti by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

