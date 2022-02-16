Short Interest in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Increases By 73.8%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $116,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,358. Group Nine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.