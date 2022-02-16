Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Synopsys worth $74,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

