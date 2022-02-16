Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,292 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after purchasing an additional 465,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after acquiring an additional 230,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 280,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39.

