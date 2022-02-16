Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.