Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $109.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

