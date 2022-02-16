Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $204.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

