Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Blucora updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.520 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.04 to $1.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,565. Blucora has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $915.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

In other Blucora news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Blucora by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Blucora by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Blucora by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

