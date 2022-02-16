Capital International Sarl Trims Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,948,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 273,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $244.30 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.16.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

