Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,387 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 82.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,208,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 546,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 1,575.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP increased its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 45,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

