Capital International Sarl Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

