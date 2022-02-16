Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3,207.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 338,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 76.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 156,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 493,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,233,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $335.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

