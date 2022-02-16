Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $66,000.
VXUS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $67.51.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (VXUS)
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.