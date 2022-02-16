Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $66,000.

VXUS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

