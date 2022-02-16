Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,641,401 shares during the quarter. Globalstar accounts for about 0.9% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 109,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.03. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

