Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 131.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

