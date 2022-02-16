Mason Capital Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 76,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,788,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $181,639,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 48.7% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 20,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $21.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,217.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,337.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,870. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

