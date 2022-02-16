Marathon Asset Management LP Sells 472,250 Shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Marathon Asset Management LP lowered its position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,250 shares during the period. SportsTek Acquisition comprises about 0.5% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LP’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,004,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,885,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SportsTek Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.