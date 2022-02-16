AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 10.7% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $244,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,937.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,003.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,814.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,143.00 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

