Mason Capital Management LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mason Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 0.0% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. 66,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,462. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

