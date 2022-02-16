Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 5,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,837. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

BGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,269,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

