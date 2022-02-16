VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBH traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,621. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $153.39 and a 1-year high of $222.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.79.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

