Short Interest in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Expands By 73.3%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 51.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 9.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 28.6% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. Aequi Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

