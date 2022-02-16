Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.50

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and traded as high as $50.58. Dollarama shares last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 2,452 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLMAF. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.