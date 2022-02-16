Long Pond Capital LP Buys New Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,369,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,466,000. Lexington Realty Trust comprises about 2.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 1.90% of Lexington Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 16,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXP. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

