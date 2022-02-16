Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.11 million.

AIN traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64. Albany International has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

