Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,915 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,915 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Horizon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after buying an additional 518,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after buying an additional 664,811 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Horizon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after buying an additional 406,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,061. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

