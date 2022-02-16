Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $117.96, but opened at $122.08. Encore Wire shares last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 1,679 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.